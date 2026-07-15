Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit rises 94.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit rises 94.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 66.01% to Rs 1501.42 crore

Net profit of Billionbrains Garage Ventures rose 94.26% to Rs 735.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 378.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.01% to Rs 1501.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 904.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1501.42904.40 66 OPM %64.6053.37 -PBDT1009.90510.32 98 PBT992.27503.18 97 NP735.04378.37 94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 0.08%, up for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd spurts 1.5%, up for five straight sessions

Ipca Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth session

Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 0.31%, gains for five straight sessions

United Breweries Ltd gains for fifth session

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story