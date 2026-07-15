Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit rises 94.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 66.01% to Rs 1501.42 croreNet profit of Billionbrains Garage Ventures rose 94.26% to Rs 735.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 378.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.01% to Rs 1501.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 904.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1501.42904.40 66 OPM %64.6053.37 -PBDT1009.90510.32 98 PBT992.27503.18 97 NP735.04378.37 94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content