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Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit rises 94.28% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 66.01% to Rs 1501.42 crore

Net profit of Billionbrains Garage Ventures rose 94.28% to Rs 735.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 378.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.01% to Rs 1501.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 904.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1501.42904.40 66 OPM %64.6053.37 -PBDT1009.90510.31 98 PBT992.27503.17 97 NP735.04378.35 94

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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