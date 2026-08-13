Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit declines 7.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.98% to Rs 79.53 crore

Net profit of Bimetal Bearings declined 7.08% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.98% to Rs 79.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.79.5371.665.447.556.887.474.985.473.944.24

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