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Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 43.94% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:21 AM IST
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Sales rise 47.06% to Rs 94.28 crore

Net profit of Bimetal Bearings rose 43.94% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.06% to Rs 94.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.18% to Rs 11.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.22% to Rs 296.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 239.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales94.2864.11 47 296.98239.08 24 OPM %7.886.27 -6.195.89 - PBDT7.414.90 51 23.5419.72 19 PBT4.852.62 85 15.4111.82 30 NP3.802.64 44 11.7211.25 4

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

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