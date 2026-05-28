Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 43.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.06% to Rs 94.28 crore

Net profit of Bimetal Bearings rose 43.94% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.06% to Rs 94.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.18% to Rs 11.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.22% to Rs 296.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 239.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.