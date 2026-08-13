Binny standalone net profit rises 259.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 133.26% to Rs 21.95 croreNet profit of Binny rose 259.84% to Rs 13.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 133.26% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.959.41 133 OPM %80.9675.56 -PBDT17.767.13 149 PBT17.697.04 151 NP13.353.71 260
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