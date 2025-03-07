Biocon arm joins hands with Civica to expand diabetic drug in US

Biocon said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Biocon Biologics announced strategic collaboration agreement with Civica, Inc. to expand access, affordability of Insulin Aspart in the United States.

Civica, Inc. (Civica), a not-for-profit generic drug and pharmaceutical company founded in 2018 to address and resolve life-saving drug shortages and affordability

Insulin aspart is a fast-acting insulin injection used in the treatment of diabetes.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biocon Biologics will supply Insulin Aspart drug substance to Civica, Inc., who will use the drug substance to produce Insulin Aspart drug product, a rapid-acting insulin analog, at its manufacturing facility in Petersburg, Virginia. Civica will commercialize the medicine for patients in the United States, after completion of development work and clinical trials. No technology transfer is involved in the agreement.

This collaboration is in addition to the biocon biologics own Insulin Aspart Drug Product for the United States which is currently under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & managing director, Biocon Biologics, said, As a fully integrated global biologics company, Biocon Biologics is uniquely positioned to drive commercial success through tailored go-to-market strategies that create lasting value for all stakeholders. Our collaboration with Civica reflects this commitment, enabling us to expand patient access to Insulin Aspart in the United States while reinforcing our dedication to serving the growing needs of people living with diabetes. Together, we are working to ensure more patients have access to high-quality, affordable insulin.

Ned McCoy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Civica, Inc., said, Civicas mission is to help people who need access to necessary generic and biosimilar medicines at affordable prices. This includes people living with diabetes, one in five of whom have skipped, delayed, or used less insulin than was needed to save money. Our partnership with Biocon Biologics for Aspart drug substance supply will allow us to deliver on our important mission and help people who need access to Insulin Aspart. Civica will utilize our U.S.-based manufacturing operations in Petersburg, Virginia to produce prefilled pens and vials of insulin.

Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company engaged in the production of therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small-molecule APIs in India and several key global markets, as well as generic formulations in the US, Europe, & key emerging markets. It also has a pipeline of promising novel assets in immunotherapy under development.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25 crore in Q3 FY25, which is significantly lower as compared with the PAT of Rs 660 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell by 3% YoY to Rs 3,821 crore during the period under review.

The scrip rose 0.69% to Rs 335.40 on the BSE.

