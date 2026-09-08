Biocon bags 10-year supply contract for Pertuzumab in Brazil

Biocon has announced the signing of partnership agreement with Bahiafarma and Bionovis for Pertuzumab in Brazil.

This agreement would mark an important milestone in advancing production and commercialisation of the HER2-positive breast cancer therapy under the countrys productive development partnership (PDP) program.

Pertuzumab is a monoclonal antibody used in the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer. Currently, the product is not manufactured locally in Brazil and is a significant expenditure for the country's Unified Health System (SUS).

Bahiafarma is a public pharmaceutical laboratory of the State of Bahia, Brazil, focused on pharmaceutical research, technological development, innovation and the production and supply of medicines and other health products, particularly for Brazils SUS.

Bionovis is a Brazilian biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing complex biological medicines and biosimilars, with a strong emphasis on technology transfer, local biopharmaceutical manufacturing and expanding access to advanced therapies in Brazil. The consortium of Biocon, Bahiafarma and Bionovis received 100% allocation under Brazil's 10-year PDP program for Pertuzumab. The PDP provides the consortium exclusive access to Brazils public healthcare market, which accounts for approximately 70% of the countrys demand for Pertuzumab. It also supports the long term adoption of Biocons product within Brazils public oncology network. As part of the PDP framework, the product will undergo phased localization in Brazil in the mid to long term.

Biocon will receive milestone payments and a share of revenues generated from the Brazil PDP opportunity over a 10-year period. Shreehas Tambe, CEO & managing director, Biocon, said: "Brazil is an important country for Biocon, and our journey here reflects the transformative potential of strong partnerships in building local capabilities and expanding access to high-quality, affordable medicines. This long-term supply contract for Pertuzumab marks a significant milestone in this journey, enabling us to reach more patients living with HER2-positive breast cancer and address an important healthcare need at scale." Biocon is Indias leading biopharma company. It is fully integrated and delivers biopharma solutions ranging from discovery to development and commercialisation. It has diversified revenue streams covering biosimilars, contract research, small molecules and APIs.