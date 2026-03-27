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Biocon board accepts resignation of Siddharth Mittal as CEO and MD

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Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
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At meeting held on 27 March 2026

The board of Biocon at its meeting held on 27 March 2026 has accepted the resignation of Siddharth Mittal (DIN: 03230757), tendered vide his letter dated 20 March 2026, from the position of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours of 31 March 2026 to transit into another leadership role within the Biocon Group.

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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