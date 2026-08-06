Biocon consolidated net profit rises 349.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.76% to Rs 4291.80 crore

Net profit of Biocon rose 349.36% to Rs 141.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 4291.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3910.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4291.803910.1019.7419.59688.50569.10141.10114.10141.1031.40

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