Biocon said its arm, Biocon Pharma, has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Liraglutide injection (gVictoza), 18 mg/3 mL, in single-patient-use prefilled pens.

Liraglutide is indicated for the treatment of insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus in adults, adolescents, and children aged 10 years and above and is used as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

The approval follows the US FDAs earlier clearance for Liraglutide injection (gSaxenda) that the company received on February 24, 2026. Biocon said the latest approval adds to its portfolio of vertically integrated, complex drug products.