Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 362.1, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.48% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 4.81% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 362.1, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. Biocon Ltd has slipped around 1.38% in last one month.