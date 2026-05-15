Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 430.55, up 2.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.86% in last one year as compared to a 5.01% slide in NIFTY and a 13.99% slide in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 430.55, up 2.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 23767.5. The Sensex is at 75657.84, up 0.34%. Biocon Ltd has gained around 22.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24551.05, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.75 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 431.7, up 2.65% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 26.86% in last one year as compared to a 5.01% slide in NIFTY and a 13.99% slide in the Nifty Pharma index. The PE of the stock is 285.14 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.