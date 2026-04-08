Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Pharma receives USFDA approval for Dapagliflozin Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg

Biocon Pharma receives USFDA approval for Dapagliflozin Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg

Image
Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Biocon Pharma, a subsidiary of Biocon, today announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Dapagliflozin Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg.

The approved product is indicated for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control, and reduce the risk of hospitalization for heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and either established cardiovascular disease or multiple cardiovascular risk factors.

This approval further strengthens Biocon's expanding diabetes portfolio, which spans oral solid dosage formulations, biosimilar insulin, and complex GLP-1 peptides, reinforcing the Company's integrated approach to addressing the evolving needs of people living with diabetes globally.

Dapagliflozin Tablets will be manufactured at Biocon's FDA-approved facilities, in compliance with global quality and regulatory standards.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tejas Networks' WavePlexus portfolio wins Golden Peacock Innovative Product Award

Ashiana Housing, Infosys, Swan Defence, Aurobindo Pharma, Prostarm Info in focus

GIFT Nifty indicates gap up opening as US-Iran agree to two-week ceasefire deal

Alka India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

AB Real Estate arm clocks Rs 1,600-cr bookings for residential project

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story