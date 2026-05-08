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Biocon posts PAT of Rs 126 crore in Q4 FY26; EBIDTA margin stands at 23%

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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Biocon has reported 63.4% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 126 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 344 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose by 2.26% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,517 crore during the period under review.

EBIDTA fell by 3.77% to Rs 1,073 crore while EBIDTA margin declined by 200 basis points YoY to 23% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 248 crore, down by 49.2% from Rs 487 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 386 crore (down 61.9% YoY) and Rs 16,927 crore (up 10.9% YoY), respectively.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon, said: Biocon closed FY26 on a strong note despite a complex geopolitical environment.

We delivered margin expansion along with 13% YoY growth in operating revenue, excluding the one-time impact of generic lenalidomide sales last year. This performance reflects the resilience of our business and disciplined execution through a pivotal year of integration.

We have created a unified biopharma entity by integrating biosimilars business with generics formulations and APIs business. The combined business has a stronger balance sheet, improved leverage metrics and a more global commercial footprint."

Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

The scrip advanced 2.43% to currently trade at Rs 391.90 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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