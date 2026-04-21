Biocon receives Health Canada approval for two biosimilars - Bosaya and Vezuo

Biocon announced that Health Canada has granted a Notice of Compliance (NOC) for Bosaya (denosumab), a biosimilar to Prolia, and Vezuo (denosumab), a biosimilar to Xgeva, on 03 April 2026. Both biosimilars were approved in the most common presentations: BOSAYA, as a 60 mg/mL injection for subcutaneous use in a prefilled syringe; and VEVZUO, as a 120 mg/1.7 mL (70 mg/mL) injection for subcutaneous use in a single-dose vial.

Denosumab products play a key role in bone health by increasing bone mass and treating osteoporosis, as well as bone complications associated with cancer.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon, said, Health Canada's approval of BOSAYA and VEVZUO marks another important milestone for Biocon as we continue to expand access to high-quality biosimilars in key global markets. This approval reflects our strong scientific and regulatory capabilities and reinforces our commitment to patients living with osteoporosis and cancer-related bone conditions, while further strengthening our portfolio of affordable biologic therapies across immunology and oncology.