Biocon rises after Health Canada grants NOC for Denosumab biosimilars

Biocon added 1.66% to Rs 364.45 after the company said that Health Canada has granted a notice of compliance (NOC) for Bosaya (denosumab), a biosimilar to Prolia, and Vezuo (denosumab), a biosimilar to Xgeva.

The approval is based on a comprehensive package of analytical, nonclinical, and clinical data, demonstrating that BOSAYA and VEVZUO are highly similar to PROLIA and XGEVA, respectively, with no clinically meaningful differences in quality, safety, or efficacy.

Denosumab products play a key role in bone health by increasing bone mass and treating osteoporosis, as well as bone complications associated with cancer.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & managing director, Biocon, said: Health Canadas approval of BOSAYA and VEVZUO marks another important milestone for Biocon as we continue to expand access to high-quality biosimilars in key global markets.