Biocon added 2.47% to Rs 435.50 after the company reported 355% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 141 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 31 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose by 10% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,336 crore during the period under review.

Biopharma (Biosimilars + Generics) revenue grew 17% YoY in the first quarter, driven by momentum from recent biosimilar and generic product launches across key markets. Biosimilars revenue increased 16% YoY to Rs 2,855 crore and Generics revenue increased 21% YoY Rs 760 crore in Q1 FY27.

Services revenue decreased 16% YoY to Rs 736 crore in Q1 FY27 due to continued impact of challenges faced last year.

Net R&D expenses for Q1 FY27 added up to Rs 240 crore, up 17% YoY. While EBITDA improved by 7% YoY to Rs 902 crore, EBITDA margin remained stable at 21% in the June'26 quarter. Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 128 crore, up 32% from Rs 97 crore in Q1 FY26. The company has recorded a net tax credit of Rs 92 crore for the June'26 quarter. It had reported a net tax outgo of Rs 77 crore in the same period last year. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon, said: "Biocon has entered FY27 with a clear focus on translating our strategic investments into sustainable growth and long-term value creation.