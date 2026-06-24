Biocon secures multiple insulin contracts from Ministry of Health, Malaysia

Biocon announced that its long-standing partner, Duopharma Biotech Berhad (Duopharma Biotech) via its wholly-owned subsidiary Duopharma (M) Sendirian Berhad, has secured multiple insulin contracts from the Ministry of Health (MoH), Malaysia, valued at over MYR 225 million this year.

As part of these contracts, Biocon's subsidiary, Biocon Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia, will supply short-acting recombinant human insulin, insulin glargine and insulin aspart to Duopharma (M) Sendirian Berhad for distribution, supporting continued access to high-quality, cost-effective insulin therapies for people living with diabetes in Malaysia.

The contracts comprise a three-year agreement valued at ~ MYR 155.27 million for human insulin, along with two 2-year agreements: ~ MYR 18 million for insulin glargine and ~ MYR 52.5 million for insulin aspart.