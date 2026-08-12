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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 95.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 95.44% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 92.07% to Rs 12.35 crore

Net profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 95.44% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 92.07% to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.356.43 92 OPM %1.210.16 -PBDT0.212.83 -93 PBT0.142.76 -95 NP0.112.41 -95

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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