Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.34% to Rs 7.57 crore

Net profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.34% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 398.21% to Rs 2.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.97% to Rs 28.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.