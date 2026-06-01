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Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
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Sales decline 9.34% to Rs 7.57 crore

Net profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.34% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 398.21% to Rs 2.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.97% to Rs 28.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.578.35 -9 28.4033.40 -15 OPM %5.681.32 -2.322.54 - PBDT0.540.34 59 3.731.12 233 PBT0.470.26 81 3.460.74 368 NP0.210.20 5 2.790.56 398

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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