Birla Cable consolidated net profit rises 2157.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.12% to Rs 266.64 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable rose 2157.35% to Rs 30.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.12% to Rs 266.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 176.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.266.64176.4417.244.4444.526.0741.091.8630.701.36

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