Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birla Capital & Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Birla Capital & Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Birla Capital & Financial Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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