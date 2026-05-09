Birla Corporation reported a higher consolidated profit for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, supported by record cement sales volumes and improved operational efficiency.

Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 294.78 crore in Q4 FY26, up 14.87% from Rs 256.61 crore in Q4 FY25 and surged 458.72% from Rs 52.76 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 0.75% YoY to Rs 2,836.12 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,814.91 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 31.38% sequentially from Rs 2,158.74 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 380.48 crore in Q4 FY26, up 15.93% from Rs 328.20 crore in Q4 FY25 and surged 377.27% from Rs 79.72 crore in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 549 crore in Q4 FY26, down 5.6% YoY from Rs 582 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin contracted to 19.1% from 20.3% a year ago. On the cost front, raw material consumed rose 0.60% YoY to Rs 396.28 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 393.91 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee expenses increased 0.48% to Rs 132.62 crore from Rs 131.99 crore. Interest cost declined 15.48% YoY to Rs 61.91 crore from Rs 73.25 crore, while depreciation expense fell 5.50% to Rs 134.42 crore from Rs 142.24 crore. For the cement division, sales volume increased 3.8% YoY to 5.45 million tonnes in Q4 FY26 from 5.25 million tonnes, marking the companys highest-ever quarterly cement sales volume. Capacity utilisation improved to 108% from 105%.

Realisation per ton declined 2.3% YoY to Rs 4,986 from Rs 5,103, while EBITDA per ton fell 4.2% to Rs 971 from Rs 1,014. Premium cement sales rose 21% YoY by volume during the March quarter and accounted for 63% of total trade channel sales compared with 59% a year ago. Blended cement accounted for 87% of total sales against 82% in Q4 FY25 and recorded 10% YoY volume growth. Trade channel contribution improved to 79% from 73% a year ago. The company said power and fuel cost remained unchanged YoY at Rs 1,003 per ton of production during Q4 FY26. Green power consumption increased to 31% in FY26 from 25% in FY25, while trade distribution cost declined around 2% during the year.

The company said cement manufacturers are attempting to raise prices to offset cost pressures, though results have remained mixed amid aggressive capacity additions across the industry. It added that geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the monsoon trajectory could influence cement demand and pricing trends in early FY27. The jute business remained under pressure due to raw material shortages and a sharp rise in raw jute prices. The division reported a cash loss of nearly Rs 12 crore in Q4 FY26 against a profit of Rs 4 crore in the year-ago quarter. Raw jute prices during the quarter surged 92% YoY and 57% sequentially.

For FY26, the company's net sales rose 4.79% YoY to Rs 9,655.61 crore from Rs 9,214.49 crore in FY25. EBITDA increased 19.5% to Rs 1,571 crore from Rs 1,315 crore, while net profit surged 89.2% to Rs 558 crore from Rs 295 crore. Full-year cement sales volume rose 3.5% to 18.72 million tonnes from 18.08 million tonnes, while capacity utilisation improved to 95% from 91%. EBITDA per ton increased 15.1% YoY to Rs 786 from Rs 683. The company commissioned Kundanganj Line III during March 2026, increasing annual cement production capacity to 21.4 million tonnes from 20 million tonnes. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 12.50 per ordinary share of face value of Rs 10 each for FY26.