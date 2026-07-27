Birla Corporation consolidated net profit declines 3.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 2646.45 croreNet profit of Birla Corporation declined 3.21% to Rs 115.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 2646.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2454.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2646.452454.22 8 OPM %12.9314.13 -PBDT298.00307.95 -3 PBT155.70177.38 -12 NP115.73119.57 -3
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