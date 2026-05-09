Birla Corporation consolidated net profit rises 14.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.75% to Rs 2836.12 crore

Net profit of Birla Corporation rose 14.87% to Rs 294.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 256.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 2836.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2814.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.87% to Rs 557.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 295.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 9655.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9214.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.