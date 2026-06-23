Birla Corporation rises after Bikram Coal Mine starts commercial production

Birla Corporation added 1.12% to Rs 1018.35 after the company announced commencement of commercial production of coal at Bikram Coal Mine with effect from 22 June 2026.

In April this year, the company had informed about the commencement of coal mining operations at Bikram Coal Mine located in Burhar, Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.

Birla Corporation is the flagship company of the MP Birla Group and operates in cement and jute businesses. Along with subsidiary RCCPL, the company operates 10 cement plants across eight locations in India with annual installed cement capacity of 21.4 million tonnes.

The company's consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 294.78 crore in Q4 FY26, up 14.87% from Rs 256.61 crore in Q4 FY25 and surged 458.72% from Rs 52.76 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 0.75% YoY to Rs 2,836.12 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,814.91 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.