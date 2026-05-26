Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birla Cotsyn India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Birla Cotsyn India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 14.86 crore

Net Loss of Birla Cotsyn India reported to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 14.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 214.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 29.88 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.860 0 29.880 0 OPM %-4.100 --43.270 - PBDT-1.07-3.19 66 -14.71-3.84 -283 PBT-1.96-4.56 57 -19.16-9.47 -102 NP-1.96-4.56 57 -19.16-214.77 91

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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