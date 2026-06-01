Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit declines 39.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.19% to Rs 66.19 crore

Net profit of Birla Precision Technologies declined 39.24% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.19% to Rs 66.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.65% to Rs 11.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.71% to Rs 247.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 213.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.