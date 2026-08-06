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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BirlaNu reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.40 crore in the June 2026 quarter

BirlaNu reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.40 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:09 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.57% to Rs 1174.02 crore

Net profit of BirlaNu reported to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.57% to Rs 1174.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1052.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1174.021052.28 12 OPM %6.213.77 -PBDT63.5142.18 51 PBT25.385.18 390 NP9.40-1.32 LP

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:09 PM IST

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