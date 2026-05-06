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Birlasoft consolidated net profit rises 44.08% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.41% to Rs 1348.63 crore

Net profit of Birlasoft rose 44.08% to Rs 175.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.41% to Rs 1348.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1316.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.31% to Rs 518.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 516.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.21% to Rs 5309.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5375.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1348.631316.89 2 5309.965375.24 -1 OPM %18.4813.18 -16.3112.98 - PBDT241.59187.94 29 911.25782.54 16 PBT222.28166.30 34 830.93696.83 19 NP175.93122.11 44 518.36516.76 0

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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