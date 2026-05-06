Birlasoft consolidated net profit rises 44.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.41% to Rs 1348.63 crore

Net profit of Birlasoft rose 44.08% to Rs 175.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.41% to Rs 1348.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1316.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.31% to Rs 518.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 516.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.21% to Rs 5309.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5375.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.