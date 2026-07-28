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Birlasoft consolidated net profit rises 51.27% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 7.35% to Rs 1379.40 crore

Net profit of Birlasoft rose 51.27% to Rs 161.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 106.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 1379.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1284.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1379.401284.90 7 OPM %16.1512.36 -PBDT247.49186.95 32 PBT228.17166.17 37 NP161.00106.43 51

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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