Birlasoft consolidated net profit rises 51.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.35% to Rs 1379.40 croreNet profit of Birlasoft rose 51.27% to Rs 161.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 106.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 1379.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1284.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1379.401284.90 7 OPM %16.1512.36 -PBDT247.49186.95 32 PBT228.17166.17 37 NP161.00106.43 51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content