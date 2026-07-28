Birlasoft posts over 10% YoY fall in Q1 PAT; attrition rate declines to 11.7%

Birlasoft has reported 10.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.9 crore on a 0.1% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 145.2 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q4 FY26.

In dollar terms, the company's revenue was $145.2 million, down 0.1% QoQ. In constant currency terms, however, the revenue has risen by 0.3%.

EBIT fell by 13.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 21.4 crore while EBIT margin contracted by 230 basis sequentially to 14.7% in the June'26 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 24 crore, up by 0.3% from Rs 23.9 crore in Q4 FY26. Tax outgo for the period under review was Rs 7.1 crore, up 42% QoQ.

The company's workforce strength stood at 11,057 as on 30th June 2026 and attrition reduced to 11.7% during Q1 FY27 from 13.0% during Q4 FY26. Angan Guha, chief executive officer and managing director, Birlasoft, said: We have delivered a sequential revenue growth of 2.3% quarter on quarter, reflecting stable performance in the face of a macro-environment that remains challenging. Deal signings during the quarter, at $169 million TCV, are up 20% year-on-year and include several AI-led engagements." Chandrasekar Thyagarajan, chief financial officer, Birlasoft, stated: "Our revenue at Rs 13,794 million was enabled by growth in our BFSI and Lifesciences & Services verticals offsetting some weakness in the other verticals.