BITS consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.94% to Rs 0.44 croreNet profit of BITS rose 100.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.94% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.440.31 42 OPM %45.4541.94 -PBDT0.210.13 62 PBT0.160.07 129 NP0.180.09 100
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