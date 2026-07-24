BITS consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.94% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of BITS rose 100.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.94% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.440.3145.4541.940.210.130.160.070.180.09

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