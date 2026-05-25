BITS consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.33% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of BITS rose 200.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.33% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 213.04% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.09% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.