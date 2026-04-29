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BJP sweeps Gujarat civic polls, wins all 15 municipal corporations

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Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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The Bharatiya Janata Party swept the municipal elections in Gujarat held on 26 April 2026, winning all 15 municipal corporations that went to polls.

The party secured a complete sweep in Morbi and Porbandar, winning all 52 seats in each civic body. Polling was conducted in 15 of the 17 municipal corporations in the state, while elections in the remaining two are yet to be held.

The BJP also retained control of major civic bodies including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar, along with several newly formed corporations such as Navsari, Gandhidham, Surendranagar, Mehsana, Anand, Nadiad and Vapi.

In Ahmedabad, the BJP won 160 of the 192 seats, while the Indian National Congress secured 32 seats. In Surat, the BJP dominated with 115 out of 120 seats, leaving Congress with just one.

In Rajkot, the BJP won 65 of 72 seats, while Congress managed seven. In Vadodara, the BJP secured 69 of 76 seats, with Congress winning six and one seat going to another candidate.

The Aam Aadmi Party saw its presence shrink sharply, winning only four seats compared with 27 in the previous election.

Polling also covered 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats, with more than 4.18 crore voters eligible to vote. The elections were conducted under revised norms for Other Backward Classes reservations, which involved extensive delimitation and ward restructuring across several districts.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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