BJP sweeps Gujarat civic polls, wins all 15 municipal corporations

The Bharatiya Janata Party swept the municipal elections in Gujarat held on 26 April 2026, winning all 15 municipal corporations that went to polls.

The party secured a complete sweep in Morbi and Porbandar, winning all 52 seats in each civic body. Polling was conducted in 15 of the 17 municipal corporations in the state, while elections in the remaining two are yet to be held.

The BJP also retained control of major civic bodies including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar, along with several newly formed corporations such as Navsari, Gandhidham, Surendranagar, Mehsana, Anand, Nadiad and Vapi.

In Ahmedabad, the BJP won 160 of the 192 seats, while the Indian National Congress secured 32 seats. In Surat, the BJP dominated with 115 out of 120 seats, leaving Congress with just one.