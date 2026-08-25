The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab in the upcoming 2027 state elections, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh said on Monday.

Addressing the party's first zonal meeting in Patiala, Santosh said Punjab was ready for change and the BJP was prepared to form the government in the state.

The announcement comes amid speculation over a possible revival of the BJP's alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon had earlier said the party would contest all 117 seats on its own.

The BJP and SAD were former allies, but the Akali Dal left the BJP-led NDA in 2020 over the farm laws. Recent talks of a possible reunion gained momentum after SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 7 August.