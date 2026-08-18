The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced a revamped team of national office-bearers under party president Nitin Nabin, bringing back several experienced leaders while inducting a large number of new faces.

Nabin appointed 13 national vice presidents, including Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijayant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Manpreet Singh Badal and Rekha Verma. Piyush Goyal was appointed national treasurer, while B.L. Santhosh was named national general secretary (organisation).

The party appointed eight national general secretaries, including Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb and Smriti Irani. It also named 16 national secretaries as part of the new organisational team.

The BJP also made changes to its outreach machinery. Deepak Mhaskey was appointed social media convenor, replacing Amit Malviya in the role, while Tejasvi Surya was replaced as president of the BJP's youth wing. The party appointed new heads for its various morchas, including Hemang Joshi as Yuva Morcha president, Roop Kumari Choudhary as Mahila Morcha president and Bansilal Gurjar as Kisan Morcha president. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly appointed office-bearers, saying the team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. He expressed confidence that the new team would strengthen the party and focus on public service.