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BJP unveils West Bengal poll manifesto, promises higher cash benefits and UCC

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Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
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The Bharatiya Janata Party on 10 April 2026 released its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections, outlining a mix of welfare measures and governance reforms.

The manifesto, titled Bhorosha Shopoth, was unveiled in Kolkata by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It promises to double cash benefits currently provided by the ruling Trinamool Congress government, including financial support for women and unemployed youth.

Under the proposal, eligible women would receive Rs 3,000 per month, compared to Rs 1,500 under the existing Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. The party also pledged to implement the Uniform Civil Code after coming to power. It said corruption cases from the past 15 years would be investigated, with action against those found guilty.

On national security, the manifesto proposes a "detect, detain and deport" policy to tackle illegal infiltration and tighter border controls. It also outlines measures to curb cattle smuggling.

The document outlines a broader development agenda focused on job creation, MSME support, industrial growth and skill development. It targets the creation of one crore employment and self-employment opportunities over five years.

Additional proposals include expansion of healthcare and education infrastructure, reservation for women in government jobs, and initiatives to promote culture and fisheries exports.

The manifesto signals the partys attempt to combine welfare expansion with structural policy changes. It aims to challenge the incumbent government in the upcoming state elections.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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