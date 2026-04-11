BJP unveils West Bengal poll manifesto, promises higher cash benefits and UCC

The Bharatiya Janata Party on 10 April 2026 released its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections, outlining a mix of welfare measures and governance reforms.

The manifesto, titled Bhorosha Shopoth, was unveiled in Kolkata by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It promises to double cash benefits currently provided by the ruling Trinamool Congress government, including financial support for women and unemployed youth.

Under the proposal, eligible women would receive Rs 3,000 per month, compared to Rs 1,500 under the existing Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. The party also pledged to implement the Uniform Civil Code after coming to power. It said corruption cases from the past 15 years would be investigated, with action against those found guilty.