Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BKM Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

BKM Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 0.69 crore

Net Loss of BKM Industries reported to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.690 0 OPM %-272.460 -PBDT-2.45-0.63 -289 PBT-4.03-0.80 -404 NP-3.66-0.80 -358

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tokyo Plast International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 8.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sagar Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kanpur Plastipack consolidated net profit rises 94.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story