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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BKV Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

BKV Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.20 crore

Net Loss of BKV Industries reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.200.20 0 OPM %-10.00-10.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.02 0 PBT-0.02-0.02 0 NP-0.02-0.02 0

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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