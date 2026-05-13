Black Box announced the successful completion of its acquisition of 2S Inovaes Tecnolicas S.A., a leading Brazil-based provider of digital infrastructure, data center networking, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed technology solutions. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Black Box's global growth strategy and further advances its long-term objective of achieving US$2 billion in annual revenues by 2030.

The effective date of acquisition is May 1, 2026.

Established in 1992 and headquartered in S Paulo, Brazil, 2S Inovaes Tecnolicas delivers end-to-end digital infrastructure solutions spanning consulting and strategy, enterprise and data center networking, cloud and hybrid infrastructure, cybersecurity operations, systems integration, managed services, and lifecycle optimization. The company is recognized for its strong capabilities in mission-critical networking, hyperscale-ready data center infrastructure, collaboration, and security solutions built on leading global technology platforms.