Black Box consolidated net profit rises 7.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.48% to Rs 1690.94 crore

Net profit of Black Box rose 7.09% to Rs 64.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.48% to Rs 1690.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1544.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.22% to Rs 217.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 204.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 6321.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5966.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.