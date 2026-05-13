Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit rises 61.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.52% to Rs 104.04 crore

Net profit of Black Rose Industries rose 61.96% to Rs 9.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.52% to Rs 104.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.07% to Rs 22.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.25% to Rs 323.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 337.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.