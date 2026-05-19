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Blackbuck consolidated net profit declines 76.54% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 52.23% to Rs 185.43 crore

Net profit of Blackbuck declined 76.54% to Rs 65.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 280.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.23% to Rs 185.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 160.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.78% to Rs 651.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 426.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales185.43121.81 52 651.97426.73 53 OPM %24.3132.62 -25.5821.84 - PBDT57.7253.76 7 223.91124.81 79 PBT40.3741.58 -3 171.3190.87 89 NP65.73280.17 -77 160.34-8.66 LP

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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