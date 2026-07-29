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Blackbuck consolidated net profit rises 25.13% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 3:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 42.17% to Rs 204.17 crore

Net profit of Blackbuck rose 25.13% to Rs 42.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.17% to Rs 204.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 143.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales204.17143.61 42 OPM %24.3528.13 -PBDT64.6655.06 17 PBT42.1245.74 -8 NP42.1733.70 25

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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