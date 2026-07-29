Blackbuck consolidated net profit rises 25.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.17% to Rs 204.17 crore

Net profit of Blackbuck rose 25.13% to Rs 42.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.17% to Rs 204.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 143.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.204.17143.6124.3528.1364.6655.0642.1245.7442.1733.70

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