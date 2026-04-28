SpiceJet Ltd, Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd, Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd and Strides Pharma Science Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 April 2026.

SpiceJet Ltd, Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd, Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd and Strides Pharma Science Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 April 2026.

Blackbuck Ltd crashed 6.52% to Rs 578.85 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd tumbled 4.96% to Rs 14. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 143.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 164.05 lakh shares in the past one month. Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd lost 4.35% to Rs 1670.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23978 shares in the past one month. Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd fell 4.17% to Rs 345.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7352 shares in the past one month.