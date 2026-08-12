BLB consolidated net profit declines 51.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 65.23% to Rs 93.22 crore

Net profit of BLB declined 51.87% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 65.23% to Rs 93.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.93.2256.4210.6626.237.4314.877.3814.845.5311.49

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