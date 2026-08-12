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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLB consolidated net profit declines 51.87% in the June 2026 quarter

BLB consolidated net profit declines 51.87% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
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Sales rise 65.23% to Rs 93.22 crore

Net profit of BLB declined 51.87% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 65.23% to Rs 93.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales93.2256.42 65 OPM %10.6626.23 -PBDT7.4314.87 -50 PBT7.3814.84 -50 NP5.5311.49 -52

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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