Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 128.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 128.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 29.80% to Rs 256.99 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma rose 128.96% to Rs 35.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.80% to Rs 256.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 197.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.18% to Rs 129.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.50% to Rs 927.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 809.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales256.99197.99 30 927.11809.73 15 OPM %17.2910.65 -17.6915.65 - PBDT53.5931.48 70 225.56155.06 45 PBT44.9223.44 92 192.08125.64 53 NP35.5815.54 129 129.1384.30 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Platinum Industries consolidated net profit rises 166.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 59.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions consolidated net profit rises 151.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Ventive Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 79.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit rises 663.58% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story