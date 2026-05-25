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Bloom Dekor reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 35.29% to Rs 1.38 crore

Net Loss of Bloom Dekor reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.29% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.16% to Rs 5.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.381.02 35 5.164.52 14 OPM %-10.87-44.12 --15.89-21.68 - PBDT-0.15-0.46 67 -0.80-0.97 18 PBT-0.24-0.56 57 -1.18-1.38 14 NP-0.23-0.36 36 -0.88-1.03 15

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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