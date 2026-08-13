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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bloom Industries standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Bloom Industries standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 39.64% to Rs 3.35 crore

Net profit of Bloom Industries rose 53.85% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 39.64% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.355.55 -40 OPM %13.135.59 -PBDT0.280.18 56 PBT0.270.17 59 NP0.200.13 54

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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